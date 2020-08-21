Health News
August 21, 2020 / 12:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

China reports 22 new coronavirus cases on August 20; fifth day of zero local cases



FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks walk down steps near a subway station, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Beijing, China August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China reported 22 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Aug. 20, compared to seven a day earlier, the health commission said on Friday.

All 22 new infections were imported cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, marking the fifth straight day of zero new locally transmitted infections.

China reported 23 new asymptomatic patients, compared to 22 a day earlier.

As of Aug. 20, mainland China had 84,917 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634.

Reporting by Brenda Goh and Wang Jing; Editing by Himani Sarkar

