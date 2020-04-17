China reports 26 new coronavirus cases in mainland

BEIJING (Reuters) - China reported on Friday 26 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the mainland, down from 46 cases a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission.

Of the new cases on Thursday, 15 were imported infections, the health authority said, compared with 34 a day earlier.

The remaining 11 confirmed cases were locally transmitted infections, down from 12 a day earlier.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 82,367 as of Thursday.

The number of new asymptomatic cases increased to 66 from 64 a day earlier.

China does not include patients with no clinical symptoms such as a cough or a fever in its tally of confirmed cases.

No new deaths were reported.