April 22, 2020 / 1:10 AM / Updated 10 minutes ago

China reports 30 new coronavirus cases in mainland, up from day earlier

FILE PHOTO: People wear face masks outside a shopping mall in Beijing as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, China, March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING (Reuters) - Mainland China reported on Wednesday 30 new coronavirus cases, 23 of which were so-called imported cases involving travellers from overseas, up from 11 a day earlier.

The National Health Commission said in a statement the number of new asymptomatic patients, who are infected with the virus but not showing symptoms, also rose to 42 from 37 a day earlier.

A total of 82,788 coronavirus cases have been reported to date in mainland China, while the number of deaths remained unchanged at 4,632.

Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

