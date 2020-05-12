FILE PHOTO: A child wearing a face mask cleans her hands at a kindergarten that has resumed operation following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Hefei, Anhui province, China May 11, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chiaan reported just 1 new coronavirus case for May 11, down from 17 a day earlier, according to data on Tuesday from the National Health Commission.

The new case was a so-called imported infection involving a traveller returning from overseas. The previous day, China reported 7 new imported cases.

Fifteen new asymptomatic coronavirus cases were reported, versus 12 the previous day.

The total case toll now stands at 82,919 and the death toll remained unchanged at 4,633.