China reports one new coronavirus case, 16 asymptomatic cases

Students wearing face masks are seen inside a classroom during a government-organised media tour at a high school as more students returned to campus following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China May 7, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China reported one new coronavirus case for May 7, down from the two cases the day before, data from the national health authority showed on Friday.

No new imported cases were recorded on May 7, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

The commission also reported 16 new asymptomatic cases for May 7, versus six the previous day.

China’s total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 82,886, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,633, the national health authority said.