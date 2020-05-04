China reports three new coronavirus cases, all imported

FILE PHOTO: Tourists visit the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall of China on the first day of the five-day Labour Day holiday following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, on the outskirts of Beijing, China May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China reported three new coronavirus cases for May 3, up from two the day before, data from the national health authority showed on Monday.

All of the new cases were imported, the National Health Commission said.

The commission also reported 13 new asymptomatic cases for May 3, an increase of one from the previous day.

The number of confirmed cases in China has reached 82,880. With no new deaths reported, the death toll remained at 4,633.