Health News
May 14, 2020 / 12:57 AM / Updated an hour ago

China reports three new COVID-19 cases, down from seven a day earlier

1 Min Read

A woman wearing a face mask is seen on a street following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Shanghai, China May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING (Reuters) - China reported 3 new coronavirus cases for May 13, down from 7 cases a day earlier, the country’s health commission said.

All of the new cases were locally transmitted - two in the northeastern Liaoning province and one in Jilin province that borders Liaoning, the National Health Commission said in a statement on Thursday.

The number of new asymptomatic cases rose to 12 from 8 a day earlier.

The total number of cases now stands at 82,929 while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,633.

Reporting by Se Young Lee, Lusha Zhang and Jing Wang; Editing by Kim Coghill

