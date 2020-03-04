Mainland China reports 119 new coronavirus cases, down from day earlier

A man wearing a face mask rides a kick scooter through an intersection in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) - Mainland China had 119 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, the country’s National Health Commission said on Wednesday, down slightly from 125 on the previous day.

The total number of cases on the mainland has now reached 80,270.

The number of deaths rose by 38 to bring the total mainland China death toll to 2,981 by March 3.

Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, reported 37 new deaths and 115 new cases on Tuesday.