Mainland China reports 22 new coronavirus cases vs 6 a day earlier

A vendor wearing a face mask attends to customers at an outdoor market in Beijing, following the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, China April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Mainland China reported 22 new coronavirus cases for April 28, up from 6 reported a day earlier, putting its total number of COVID-19 infections to date at 82,858.

The National Health Commission said in a statement on Wednesday that the number of imported cases involving travellers from overseas rose to 21 on Tuesday from 3 a day earlier. New asymptomatic cases, involving patients infected with the virus but not showing symptoms, fell to 26 from 40 the previous day.

The total number of deaths in the mainland from COVID-19 remained unchanged at 4,633.