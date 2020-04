People wearing face masks exercise on a street in Wuhan, Hubei province, the epicentre of China's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING (Reuters) - Mainland China reported on Thursday 63 new cases of the coronavirus, up from 62 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said.

Of the new cases, 61 involved travelers arriving from overseas.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China to 81,865 as of Wednesday.