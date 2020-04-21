China seeks fast-track travel arrangements with some countries

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is in talks with some countries to establish fast-track procedures to allow travel by business and technical personnel to ensure the smooth operation of global supply chains, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters during a daily briefing that China and South Korea have reached a consensus on such a fast-track arrangement.

China last month blocked entry for nearly all foreigners in an effort to curb risks of coronavirus infections posed by travellers from overseas.