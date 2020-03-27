Trump says spoke with China's Xi about coronavirus

CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins attempts to ask a question as U.S. President Donald Trump leads the daily coronavirus response briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

BEIJING (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he spoke with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and discussed “in great detail” the coronavirus pandemic, which has so far killed more than 24,000 people globally.

“China has been through much & has developed a strong understanding of the virus,” Trump said on Twitter. “We are working closely together.”

Chinese state television also reported on Friday that the two heads of state spoke via telephone but did not immediately disclose details about what was discussed during the call.