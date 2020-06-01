China says U.S. 'addicted to quitting' over plan to withdraw from WHO

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian attends a news conference in Beijing, China April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Monday the United States was “addicted to quitting” following Washington’s decision to leave the World Health Organization (WHO) and said the withdrawal reveals a pursuit of power politics and unilateralism.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters during a daily briefing that the international community disagreed with what he said was the selfish behaviour of the United States.