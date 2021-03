FILE PHOTO: A medical worker administers a dose of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a community health centre in Hefei, Anhui province, China December 29, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS

BEIJINGl (Reuters) - China has vaccinated 64.07 million people for COVID-19 as of March 12, National Health Commission Vice Minister Li Bin said on Monday.

The data was provided from an English interpretation of Li’s remarks in Chinese during a press briefing.