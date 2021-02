FILE PHOTO: A medical worker has her information verified before receiving her second dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at China-Japan Friendship Hospital in Beijing, China January 29, 2021. China Daily via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has administered 31.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for key groups of people as of Feb. 3, Mi Feng, spokesman for the National Health Commission, said at a media briefing on Thursday.

China aims to vaccinate 50 million people before the start of the Lunar New Year in February, state media Global Times said in January.