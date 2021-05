FILE PHOTO: An employee works on the production line of CanSino Biologics Inc's single-dose vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Tianjin, China April 25, 2021. China Daily via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - China carried out about 8.7 million vaccinations against COVID-19 on May 10, bringing the total number of doses administered to 332.96 million, according to data released by the National Health Commission on Tuesday.