FILE PHOTO: A nurse holds a syringe containing a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine made by the Beijing Institute of Biological Products, a unit of Sinopharm subsidiary China National Biotec Group (CNBG), at a vaccination center during a government-organized visit, in Beijing, China, April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING (Reuters) - China administered about 18.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines on June 3, bringing the total number of doses administered in the country so far to 723.49 million, data from the National Health Commission showed on Friday.