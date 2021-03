FILE PHOTO: Medical workers stand outside booths during a government-organised session for foreigners to receive the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a vaccination site in Beijing, China March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has administered 85.86 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

That compares with around 82.85 million doses given as of Tuesday, up approximately 3.0 million doses.