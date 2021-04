FILE PHOTO: Medical workers inoculate students with the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a university in Qingdao, Shandong province, China March 30, 2021. Picture taken March 30, 2021. China Daily via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - China administered about 3.68 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines on April 7, bringing the total number of doses given so far to 149.07 million, according to data released by the National Health Commission on Thursday.