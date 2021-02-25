Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare & Pharma

China approves two COVID-19 vaccines from Sinopharm's affiliate, CanSino

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: A logo of China's vaccine specialist CanSino Biologics Inc is pictured in Tianjin, China August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s National Medical Products Administration said on Thursday that it has approved two more COVID-19 vaccines for public use.

The two vaccines are made by CanSino Biologics Inc and Sinopharm’s affiliate Wuhan Institute of Biological Product.

The new approvals meant China had four locally developed approved vaccines for COVID-19.

Reporting by Roxanne Liu in Beijing and Meg Shen in Hong Kong; Writing by Colin Qian; Editing by Alex Richardson

