China to offer COVID-19 vaccine for foreign residents in Shanghai

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Shanghai will offer COVID-19 vaccinations for foreign residents, local authorities announced late on Monday.
It marks the first time a city in China has made its vaccine available widely to non-Chinese citizens.
According to a public notice, beginning March 29 foreigners “of appropriate ages” may book appointments online to receive a domestically developed shot.
The procedure will cost people without insurance 100 yuan ($15.35).
Beijing this week began offering vaccines to foreign journalists and diplomats. The shots remain unavailable to most other non-Chinese residents in the city, however.
China has issued more than 74 million vaccine doses as of Saturday, a health commission spokesman said at a recent news briefing.
($1 = 6.5160 Chinese yuan renminbi)
Reporting by Josh Horwitz. Editing by Gerry Doyle
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.