FILE PHOTO: Small bottles labeled with "Vaccine" stickers stand near a medical syringe in front of displayed "Coronavirus COVID-19" words in this illustration taken April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will push forward research and development of COVID-19 vaccines “with all efforts”, the National Medical Products Administration said on Thursday.

The administration also pledged to improve regulation of vaccines and enhance oversight of high-risk medical products, it said in a statement on its website.