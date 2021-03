FILE PHOTO: A medical worker walks past a sign during a government-organised session for foreigners to receive the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a vaccination site in Beijing, China March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING (Reuters) - China carried out about 4.20 million vaccinations against COVID-19 on March 28, bringing the total number administered to 106.61 million, according to data released by the National Health Commission on Monday.