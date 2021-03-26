China gave 91.35 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine by Thursday

FILE PHOTO: People stand at a vaccination site after receiving a dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, during a government-organised visit, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) -China administered 91.35 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by March 25, the National Health Commission said on Friday, up from a figure of about 85.86 million by March 24.

A Reuters calculation based on official data showed an additional figure of roughly 5.5 million doses given on Thursday, a sharp jump over the daily average of 2.6 million doses between March 21 and March 23.