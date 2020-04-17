Revised Chinese COVID figures bid to 'leave no case undocumented': WHO

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured on the headquarters of the World Health Organization (WHO) ahead of a meeting of the Emergency Committee on the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Geneva, Switzerland, January 30, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA (Reuters) - A sharp upward revision in China’s coronavirus death toll on Friday was “an attempt to leave no case undocumented”, World Health Organization (WHO) epidemiologist Maria van Kerkhove told a briefing.

Kerkhove said the Chinese authorities had gone back over data from funeral services, care homes, fever clinics, hospitals and detention centers, as well as the number of patients who had died at home, in the city of Wuhan, source of the coronavirus outbreak.

U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested that China has understated its toll of coronavirus deaths, and has condemned the WHO for the support it has given to China’s approach.