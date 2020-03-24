China's Hubei province to remove travel bans starting March 25

BEIJING (Reuters) - The Health Commission for China’s Hubei province said on Tuesday it will remove all travel restrictions in and out of the province on March 25, with the exception of the city of Wuhan, the provincial capital and the epicenter of the country’s coronavirus outbreak.

Travel restrictions for leaving Wuhan will be lifted on April 8, and people will be able to leave on the basis of using a health code, the commission said. The city has been under lockdown since Jan. 23.