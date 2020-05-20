World News
May 20, 2020 / 12:28 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

China's Wuhan says conducted 856,128 COVID-19 tests on Tuesday

FILE PHOTO: Residents wearing face masks line up for nucleic acid testings at a residential compound in Wuhan, the Chinese city hit hardest by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Hubei province, China May 17, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING (Reuters) - The city of Wuhan, the original epicentre of China’s coronavirus outbreak, conducted 856,128 tests for the disease on Tuesday, the local health authority said on Wednesday, compared with 467,847 a day earlier.

Wuhan kicked off a campaign on May 14 to look for asymptomatic carriers - infected people who show no outward sign of illness - after confirming on May 9-10 its first cluster of COVID-19 infections since the city’s lockdown was lifted on April 8.

Reporting by Ryan Woo; editing by John Stonestreet

