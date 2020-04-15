China's Wuhan to fully resume rail, flight and freight ops by end-April: vice mayor

BEIJING (Reuters) - The vice mayor of Wuhan, epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in China, said on Wednesday the city aimed to fully resume rail, flight and freight operations by the end of April after a more than two-month lockdown was lifted earlier this month.

Speaking at a press conference, Liu Ziqing also said taxi services would restart in an orderly manner and that operations at ports in the city, which lies on the Yangtze river, would be restored by the end of this month.