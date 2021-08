FILE PHOTO: A woman buys live fish at a supermarket during a government-organized media tour following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s central city of Wuhan will test all residents as it screens them for coronavirus infections, city government official Li Tao told a news briefing on Tuesday.

The measures came after the city, where the virus first surfaced late in 2019, reported three domestically transmitted confirmed cases for Aug 2.