China's President Xi says need to improve monitoring for diseases of unknown causes

FILE PHOTO: Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China needs to improve its monitoring for diseases of unknown causes and unusual public health incidents, said President Xi Jinping according to state television.

At a roundtable with experts and scholars on Tuesday, Xi said an urgent task now is to improve the monitoring system for infectious diseases and emergency public health incidents.

The monitoring system needs to be more sensitive and accurate, and the ability to analyse and make judgements in a timely manner needs to be stepped up, Xi said.

He also said that China will enhance research and development of new remedies in the area of traditional chinese medicine.