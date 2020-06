FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak walk on a footbridge in Beijing, China June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING (Reuters) - Beijing’s municipal government said on Friday it will lower its COVID-19 emergency response from level II to level III effective from Saturday, state media reported.

The change removes quarantine requirements for people from Hubei province, the virus’s original epicentre.

Beijing has no confirmed local COVID-19 cases over the past 50 days, according to its Municipal Health Commission.