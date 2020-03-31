China health commission says 1,541 asymptomatic coronavirus patients under observation

FILE PHOTO: A worker in a protective suit sprays disinfectant at a middle school where classes for students in the final year of senior and junior high school have resumed amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia, China March 30, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s National Health Commission said on Tuesday that 1,541 asymptomatic coronavirus patients were under observation as of the end of Monday, with 205 of those cases having come from overseas.

A Chinese health official said separately on Tuesday the commission would start reporting on asymptomatic cases from Wednesday as fears grow that coronavirus carriers displaying no symptoms could be spreading the virus without knowing they are sick.