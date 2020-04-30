China opposes international COVID-19 probe that presumes its guilt: vice foreign minister

FILE PHOTO: China's Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng speaks at the Xiangshan Forum in Beijing, China October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China “resolutely opposes” any international inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic that presumes its guilt, said Le Yucheng, a vice-foreign minister, in comments published on Thursday.

Citing an interview Le gave to NBC, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on its website that Beijing firmly opposes a “politicised” international investigation aimed at stigmatising China.

(This story corrects surname of vice-foreign minister to Le, not Yue)