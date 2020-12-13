China reports 24 new COVID-19 cases vs 13 a day earlier

FILE PHOTO: People wearing masks walk in a street in Beijing's central business district (CBD) during morning rush hour, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in China December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING (Reuters) - China reported 24 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Dec. 12, up from 13 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Sunday.

There were five local cases and 19 imported infections, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 14 from 17 a day earlier.

As of Saturday, mainland China had 86,725 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634.