Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare & Pharma

China reports 54 new COVID-19 cases in mainland vs 75 a day earlier

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: People line up to get their nucleic acid test at a mass testing site following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing, China, January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING (Reuters) - China reported 54 new COVID-19 cases in the mainland on Jan. 27, down from 75 cases reported a day earlier, the national health authority said on Thursday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said 41 of the new cases were locally transmitted infections compared with 55 a day earlier. The number of asymptomatic infections, which China does not classify as confirmed COVID-19 cases, fell to 28 from 61 a day earlier.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in mainland China now stands at 89,326, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom, writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up