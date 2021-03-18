China reports first confirmed local coronavirus case since Feb

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks walk on a street market, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan, Hubei province, China February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING (Reuters) - China reported one confirmed local coronavirus case on Thursday, health authorities said.

The case in Xi’an city in northwestern Shaanxi province is the first locally transmitted case since Feb. 14, although infections in people arriving in China from abroad have been frequently detected.

The Xi’an patient works at a local hospital and is responsible for collecting samples of people in quarantine for coronavirus testing, the provincial health commission said.