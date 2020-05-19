China reports six new coronavirus cases on May 18 vs seven a day earlier

FILE PHOTO: Residents wearing face masks line up for nucleic acid testings at a residential compound in Wuhan, the Chinese city hit hardest by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Hubei province, China May 17, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China reported six new coronavirus cases for May 18, compared to seven a day earlier, the health authority said on Tuesday.

The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that three of the six new cases were imported. The imported cases were all detected in Inner Mongolia.

Of the three new local transmissions, two were in the northeastern border province of Jilin and one in Hubei, where the coronavirus was first identified.

The commission also reported 17 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases on May 18, compared to 18 on the previous day.