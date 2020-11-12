China says faces greater risk of local virus infection caused by imported cases over winter

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is facing an increased risk of local transmission of the new coronavirus in the winter due to imported cases from abroad, said a senior official at the country’s health authority.
In winter, there might be some sporadic cases in China, Li Bin, vice minister of the National Health Commission, said at a press conference.
China’s epidemic prevention and control work cannot be relaxed for a single moment, Li warned.
Reporting by Martin Quin Pollard; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Toby Chopra
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.