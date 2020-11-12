China says faces greater risk of local virus infection caused by imported cases over winter

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen at Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station in Shanghai, China October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is facing an increased risk of local transmission of the new coronavirus in the winter due to imported cases from abroad, said a senior official at the country’s health authority.

In winter, there might be some sporadic cases in China, Li Bin, vice minister of the National Health Commission, said at a press conference.

China’s epidemic prevention and control work cannot be relaxed for a single moment, Li warned.