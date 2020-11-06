China will improve contingency plans for COVID-19 clusters in winter: cabinet

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will improve its contingency plans for any COVID-19 cluster cases in the winter, including stepped-up procurement of medical supplies and greater contact-tracing efforts, the country’s cabinet said on Friday, according to state TV.
China, where the COVID-19 epidemic has been largely brought under control, is facing rising risks of imported cases amid a global resurgence of the pandemic as the northern hemisphere winter sets in.
