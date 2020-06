FILE PHOTO: Chinese Minister of Science and Technology Wang Zhigang speaks during a news conference on the sidelines of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will increase international cooperation if it succeeds in developing a novel coronavirus vaccine, the science and technology minister said on Sunday.

China would make a vaccine a “global public good” when it is ready, the minister, Wang Zhigang, told a news conference in Beijing.