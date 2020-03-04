Coronavirus median incubation period 5-7 days, maximum 14 - Chinese Medical Association

FILE PHOTO: The ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China, is seen in an illustration released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. January 29, 2020. Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAM/CDC/Handout via REUTERS

BEIJIG (Reuters) - The median incubation period of the new coronavirus is five to seven days and the maximum 14 days, Du Bin, Chairman of the Critical Care Medical Branch of the Chinese Medical Association, told a press event on Wednesday in Beijing.

Du also said that, while in Hubei province some individuals have tested positive for the virus even after being discharged from hospital, there is no data tracking such cases.

He said there was no evidence yet that such patients can transmit the virus to others.