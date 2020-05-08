Business News
May 8, 2020 / 8:46 PM / Updated an hour ago

Chipotle secures $600 million credit line amid coronavirus crisis

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Chipotle Mexican Grill is seen at the Chipotle Next Kitchen in Manhattan, New York, U.S., June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG.N) has secured a new year-long $600 million revolving credit line, a regulatory filing showed bit.ly/2SOtm6L on Friday, as the restaurant chain looks to deal with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Companies across the globe have been shoring up their cash positions, at a time when many sectors, including hospitality and retail, have borne the brunt of the respiratory disease.

Chipotle had $909 million in cash and short-term investments, and no debt as of March 31.

Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

