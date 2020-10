FILE PHOTO: General view of an empty cinema foyer at Cineworld in Hemel Hempstead as the number of coronavirus cases grow around the world, in Hemel Hempstead, Britain, March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

LONDON (Reuters) - Cineworld CINE.L, the world's second-biggest cinema operator, will close all its sites in the United States, the United Kingdom and Ireland this week because of the impact of the coronavirus crisis, a person familiar with the situation said on Sunday.