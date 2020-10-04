Cineworld says considering closing all its U.S., UK cinemas

People are seen at a Cineworld in Leicester’s Square, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Cineworld, the world’s second-biggest cinema operator, said on Sunday it was considering a temporary closure of all its sites in the United States and Britain but a final decision had not yet been reached.

“We can confirm we are considering the temporary closure of our UK and U.S. cinemas, but a final decision has not yet been reached. Once a decision has been made we will update all staff and customers as soon as we can,” the company said in a statement.