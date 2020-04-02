Swedish producer of sanitizer introduces weekend shifts to meet coronavirus demand

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish cleaning product company Clemondo (CLEME.ST) has introduced a weekend shift in its facility in Helsingborg, amid increased demand for its sanitary products due to the coronavirus, the company said on Thursday.

“We see increasing demand for vehicles-, hand and surface disinfection which is basically endless at the moment and we are obviously doing everything we can to meet it,” said CEO Jesper Svensson.

Introducing weekend shifts is expected to increase production by 10%, Svensson added.