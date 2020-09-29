CME notifies traders of COVID-19 case in eurodollar options pit: memo

(Reuters) - CME Group Inc CME.O informed its members of a positive COVID-19 case in someone who had been in the eurodollar options pit on Sept. 25, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The trading floor has been disinfected twice since then and will remain open, the exchange operator said in the memo.

CME has requested people who may have been in close contact with the individual to self-quarantine, it added.

Bloomberg News first reported the news of the infection.