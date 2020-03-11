CME to close Chicago trading floor on coronavirus concerns

(Reuters) - Exchange operator CME Group Inc (CME.O) said on Wednesday it would close its Chicago trading floor after business hours on Friday to reduce large gatherings that can contribute to the spread of the coronavirus.

“The reopening of the trading floor will be evaluated as more medical guidance on the coronavirus becomes available,” CME Group, which owns the Chicago Board of Trade and Chicago Mercantile Exchange, said in a statement.

The outbreak of coronavirus, which can cause a sometimes fatal flu-like respiratory illness, has roiled equities and commodities prices worldwide.

No coronavirus cases have been reported on the trading floor or in the Chicago Board of Trade building, and the markets will remain available for trading electronically, it said.

CME closed most futures pits in 2015 after the practice declined because of computerized trading. Products like Eurodollar and grain options are still traded in pits, however. Cboe Global Markets Inc and The London Metal Exchange have said they also have contingency plans.