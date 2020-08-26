Additional German economic relief measures to cost 10 billion euros: Scholz

FILE PHOTO: Olaf Scholz adjusts his protective face mask after a news conference in Berlin, Germany August 10, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN (Reuters) - Additional measures agreed by Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and their Social Democrat coalition partners to cushion the impact of the coronavirus could cost Germany 10 billion euros, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday.

“The goal now is to stabilise the economy,” Scholz told public broadcaster ZDF. “The fact that we acted fast and big has resulted in Germany weathering the crisis much better than other (countries).”