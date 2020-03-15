Colombia cancels classes to halt the spread of coronavirus

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Classes at Colombia’s public schools and universities will be canceled from Monday to contain the spread of the coronavirus, President Ivan Duque said on Sunday.

The Andean country has reported 34 cases of COVID-19 and has introduced a string of measures - including closing its border with Venezuela and stopping foreign visitors from entering its territory - to contain the disease.

Depending on the evolution of coronavirus, the government will decide on April 20 whether or not classes will resume in school or continue to be taught virtually, the president said on twitter.