Colombia has confirmed first case of coronavirus: health ministry

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia confirmed its first case of coronavirus on Friday, joining other South American countries already reporting cases of the fast-spreading disease.

The virus broke out in Wuhan, China, late last year and has since infected more than 100,000 people worldwide.

The patient, 19, had visited Milan, Italy, the health ministry said in a statement posted on Twitter. She sought medical care after presenting symptoms of the virus.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the disease has been reported in some 90 countries, leading to about 3,400 deaths. The WHO’s figures have generally lagged behind tallies compiled by news organizations including Reuters.

As of Friday, more than 100,300 people had been infected globally, according to a Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials.

All countries should make containing the outbreak their top priority, the WHO said on Friday, while warning that there was no evidence that spread would wane during the approaching summer months in the northern hemisphere.

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has risen by 49 to 197, the country’s Civil Protection Agency said on Friday, the largest daily increase in fatalities since the contagion was uncovered two weeks ago.